New Ocean Games Record Set In 9-Mile Swim

by

OCEAN CITY- The 7th Ocean Games held in the resort last weekend was once again a big success with a new record set in the nine-mile swim wetsuit division and more importantly money raised for a great cause.

The 7th annual event last Saturday featured a nine-mile open ocean swim off the beach in Ocean City. The course runs parallel to the beach and the direction is determined by current direction and other conditions. This year, the competitors raced south to north with the nine-mile course running from Caroline Street to 145th Street. The three-mile course ran from 94th Street to 145th Street.

The nine-mile swim features both a wetsuit and non-wetsuit division. A new Ocean Games record was set in the nine-mile wetsuit division this year by Andrew Greenhalgh, who finished in a remarkable 2:54:07. David Speier was second in the wetsuit division, while Danielle Kimball was third. In the non-wetsuit division, Charles Potterton came in first, finishing in 3:30:33. Craig Travers was second and Kate Stephensen was third.

While the spirited competition was the highlight of Saturday’s event, perhaps more important is the good cause for which the Ocean Games are dedicated- the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program. The event was conceived by Berlin native Corey Davis, who was treated at the Johns Hopkins Brain Rehabilitation Program following a brain injury he suffered in a motorcycle accident.

