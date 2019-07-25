Delmarva Hand Dance Club Donates $2,000 To “Operation Seas The Day”

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club presented a $2,000 donation to “Operation Seas the Day” this month. Pictured, front from left, are Delmarva Hand Dance Club Board members Clarence Emmons, Joan McHale, Howard Simons, Joanne Arter, Kevin Mathews, Judy Martin and Mac Smith, and, back, Barbara McArdle, Annette Reeping and Club President Eileen Smith.