ALOC Donates To Worcester County Humane Society

Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, presented Jessica Summers, shelter manager at the Worcester County Humane Society, with a $426 check from the “Felines vs Canines” fundraiser, exhibition and animal-themed classes held in May at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.