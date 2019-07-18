ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Is someone at work resisting that Aries charm? Hard to believe. But seriously, Lamb, you might want to back up your ideas with some solid data, and then watch the yeas pile on.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your hard work could pay off in ways you didn’t expect, but certainly deserve. Tend to that pesky health problem now so you’ll be in top shape to tackle the new projects coming up.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Planning a family event can be stressful unless you make it clear from the start that you’re in charge. You might accept suggestions, but it will be your decisions that count.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You still have a way to go to bring that professional matter to a satisfactory conclusion. Meanwhile, an important personal situation could require more of your attention by week’s end.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There’s something about you Fine Felines that makes people want to tell you secrets. But once again, be wary of who is doing the telling. You might not want to be that person’s confidante.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Creating a fuss about a family matter might get everyone’s attention. But it might be better to talk one-on-one with family members in order to spare a loved one unnecessary embarrassment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’re making progress on that career move, albeit not as quickly as you had hoped. But stay with it. Your personal life takes an unexpected (but very welcome) new turn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you feel you’ve been unfairly treated in a workplace decision, correct the situation now while there’s still time to do so. Arm yourself with facts and go to it. Good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Devising your own system of doing things might be the best way to handle an increasingly complex situation. But do it tactfully in order to avoid ruffling too many of your colleagues’ feathers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A family member’s health problem might once again require you to shift some of your current priorities around. But this time, make certain other relatives will be there to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Catching up on tasks you’ve left undone will take a while to accomplish. But the sooner you complete them, the sooner you’ll be able to take on another time-sensitive project.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel swamped by all that you’re expected to do. But take a moment to come up for air, then handle things one at a time, and you’ll soon get through them all.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although you love being home with your family, you also enjoy traveling and making new friends.(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.