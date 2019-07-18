Summer of 1959

Volume V

Edition 1

Issue Highlights

Some of the new enhancements made to private sector businesses before the 1959 season was “a complete rebuilding program with new units being added on the Inlet and bayside to practically double the capacity” at the Oceanic Motel.

Mr. and Mrs. John Hodkinson, owners/managers, invited guests to The Purnell apartments between 2nd and 3rd streets.

The New Cross Roads Motor Lodge, located at the corner of Routes 50 and 611, was advertising how it was most convenient to the new Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club and offered filtered water, all private baths and free parking.

Secretary Mrs. Elsie Kline was available at the Chamber of Commerce at 207 N. Philadelphia Avenue to answer tourists’ questions as was Secretary Miss Elizabeth Laws at City Hall’s Information Center.

The Paddock Supper Club at 18th Street was called, “A famous resort landmark rapidly gaining a reputation as the place to dine.”