Dustin Vass

WHALEYVILLE — A Salisbury man is being held without bond on first-degree assault and burglary charges after being identified last week as a suspect in a home invasion in Whaleyville late last month.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on June 28, a home invasion occurred at a residence on Whaleyville Road. During the home invasion, the homeowner was injured and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and was listed at the time in stable condition.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) was called in to investigate and was able to obtain video surveillance of two suspects leaving the scene in an older model white Ford SUV.

Last week, WCBI detectives were able to identify one suspect as Dustin Vass, 32, of Salisbury, and he was taken into custody without incident. Vass has been charged with first-degree assault, first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft under $25,000. He is currently being held without bond at the Worcester County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office or WCBI at 410-632-1111. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.