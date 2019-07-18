Local surfers young and old competed in the Maryland State Championships last weekend at 35th Street. Pictured above are some of the winners of various events showing off their state championship hardware. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District last weekend hosted the Maryland State Surfing Championships with champs crowned in several age groups and divisions.

The state championships were held last weekend at 35th Street, the second in a summer-long contest series for Delmarva ESA. Over 60 surfers ranging in age from five to 70 competed in several different divisions in nice surf conditions. Points earned during the contest will qualify competitors for the Mid-Atlantic Regionals and Easterns later this year.

In the open shortboard division, Robby Pinzhoffer finished first, Adam Winter was second, Austin Bren was third, Eric Kurzbard was fourth, Gavin Bren was fifth and Kai Sommers was sixth. In the boys’ under-12 division, Gavin Bren finished first, followed by Nate Winklbauer, Nathan Masenior, Gray Bunting, Kake Chester and Gunnar Ryall. Gavin Bren also finished first in the boys’ under-14 division, followed by Kade Sommers, Jonah McCann, Kade Chester, Seamus Orth and Canton Ryall.

Kai Sommers finished first in the boys’ under-16 division, followed by Austin Bren, Trey Winklbauer, Vance Jenkins, Wyatt Gross and Jack Hassler. Robby Pinzhoffer finished first in the junior men’s under-18 division, followed by Austin Bren, Kai Sommers, Sam Moritzcat, Zachary Lingenfelter and Garrison Cooper.

Anthony Schaffer won the masters division, while Charles Labin won the senior men’s division and Jack Thomas finished second. Eric Kurzbard won the legends division. Bill Helmuth finished first in the grand legends division and Michael Fleming finished second.

In the girls’ under-12 division, Carolina Labin finished first and Clementine Kohut finished second. Chloe Kohut was first in the girls’ under-14 division, while Catherine Schwind was second. Lily Preziosi finished first in the girls’ under-16 division, followed by Miah Schwind, Morgan Johnson, Chloe Kohut and Catherine Schwind.

Lily Preziosi also finished first in the junior women’s under-18 division, followed by Meara Johnson and Miah Schwind. In the women’s division, Isabella Preziosi was first, Caroline Lingenfelter was second and Elsa Quillin was third. Cat Volmer won the ladies’ division.

In the menehune longboard under-14 division, it was Gavin Bren in first, Seamus Orth in second, Canton Ryall in third and Gunnar Ryall in fourth. Austin Bren won the junior men’s longboard under-18 division, followed by Robby Pinzhoffer and Kai Sommers. Alezander Emmer won the men’s longboard division, while Kevin Chandler won the masters longboard division. Eric Kurzbard finished first in the legends longboard division, followed by David Quillin.

Lily Preziosi won the junior women’s longboard under-18 division, followed by Morgan Johnson and Miah Schwind. Isabella Preziosi won the women’s longboard division, while Elsa Quillin finished second and Caroline Lingenfelter finished third. Cat Volmer won the ladies’ longboard division and Kathy Horst was second.

Gavin Bren finished first in the open bodyboard division, while Gray Bunting was second, Anthony Schaffer was third, Wyatt Gross was fourth, Jack Adkins was fifth and Chris Morandi was sixth.

Points accumulated during last weekend’s state championship contest and throughout the summer-long contest series will help surfers qualify for regional ESA events this fall. The next Delmarva ESA contest is scheduled for August 17 at Assateague State Park.