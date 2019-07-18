SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Camp Barnes

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Camp Barnes. Above, Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts, presents the check to Master Corp. James Hatfield of Camp Barnes.