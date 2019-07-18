BERLIN – The annexation of property along Route 50 and North Main Street will move forward after a resident’s petition for the issue to be decided by referendum fell short.Resident Jeff Smith presented town staff with a petition July 12 that contained signatures of 710 individuals who wanted the annexation of land near the intersection… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – A proposed art installation and waste reduction project was discussed at length in a resort committee meeting last week, prompting members to seek advice from the town’s public works department.Last week, Councilman Tony DeLuca presented the Ocean City Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, with a waste reduction project that uses… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials renewed the debate this month about relaxing the rules for dogs on the beach and Boardwalk during the offseason, but the idea appeared to have little traction.Hoping to tap into a growing market, the town’s tourism commission this spring initiated a discussion about expanding the season when pets are allowed… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A tragedy was averted on Tuesday evening when the pilot of a small plane flying over the resort coast experienced engine trouble and safely belly-flopped the aircraft in the ocean.Around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a single-engine 1981 Cessna 172 RG crashed into the ocean about a quarter mile from shore at 21st… Read more »