Shorebirds Donate $4,269 To Peninsula Breast Center

The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, recently delivered a donation of $4,269 to the Peninsula Breast Center. The proceeds are the result of the Shorebirds’ Star Wars night in May, when players wore themed jerseys that were auctioned off following the game. Joining Shorebirds Assistant General Manager Jimmy Sweet and Sherman, team mascot, are members of the Peninsula Breast Center and PRMC’s Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute. Submitted Photos