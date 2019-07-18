Open Houses Of The Week – July 19, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring
View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

OCEAN PINES
13 Bearberry Road
Sat 11-2
Single Family Home
3BR/2.5BA
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915