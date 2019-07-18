OC Lions Club Installs New Officers

Ocean City Lions Club recently installed new officers for 2019-2020 year of service. Pictured, from left, are Tail Twister Bill Christmas, Director Doug Parks, Director Ken Robertson, Membership Chair Sean Williams, 2nd Vice President Greg Bergan, 1st Vice President Mike Hooper, Treasurer Jeff Quillin, Secretary Steve McMillan, President John Topfer and Past President Norm Cathell.