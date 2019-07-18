OC Cool VIP Club Donates Over $200 To Worcester Humane Society

Rick Rico, creator of the Facebook group “Ocean City Cool VIP Club,” recently presented Worcester County Humane Society Manager Jessica Summers with a check for over $200. The group raised money by selling club T-shirts to members. The group has donated over $500 to date to the no-kill shelter.