Elizabeth Stock Makowske

BERLIN — Elizabeth Stock Makowske, age 70, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Reinisch Stock. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Theodore Makowske. Also surviving is a brother, George Stock of Essex, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Makowske received her PhD in Psychology from Catholic University in Washington, DC. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed playing poker with family and friends. Elizabeth loved her numerous pet dogs and enjoyed volunteering at the Worcester County Humane Society.

A mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Rev. John Solomon officiated. Interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Baltimore at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Joseph George Sibiski Jr.

BERLIN — Joseph George Sibiski Jr., age 83, died Wednesday, July 3,2019.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph George Sibiski Sr. and Marie Kowalewicz Sibiski. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Ann Sibiski; son Michael Joseph Sibiski(Kathleen) of Bel Air, Md.; daughter Michele Dawn Kosin (John) of Berlin; brother Jerome Sibiski (Helen) of Street, Md.; sister-in-law Bernedette Sibiski; brother-in-law Joseph Augustiniak; grandchildren Colin Sibiski, Allison Sibiski, Devin Sibiski and Austin Joseph Kosin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Sibiski, and sisters, Marlene Augustiniak and JoAnn Cichetti

Joseph was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church. He served as the Chief Court Clerk for the Circuit Court of Baltimore. Joseph was a member of the Maryland National Guard.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com