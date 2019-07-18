WEST OCEAN CITY – County officials approved plans to add “no parking” signs to the east side of Golf Course Road this week.

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a request from Public Works Director John Tustin to add no parking signs to the east side of Golf Course Road between Old Bridge Road and Sunset Avenue. Tustin said more and more cars had been parking on the shoulder there, which was intended for pedestrian and bicycle use.

“It forces the pedestrians out into the roadway,” Tustin said. “As a result of this dangerous situation that’s been occurring, we’re requesting that the commissioners approve no parking signs on the east side of Golf Course Road.”

Tustin said that years ago, the county had paved Golf Course Road and in doing so had widened it about two feet, allowing a narrow lane for walkers and bikers. The county lined the route with reflective markers.

“We installed what we call safe hits,” Tustin said. “They’re flexible posts—reflective posts at night so drivers can see them. Basically we have residents and walkers and bicyclists on that protected side of the road.”

In recent weeks more and more vehicles have been blocking the lane.

“We have recently noticed around the harbor area that there are cars, cars with boat trailers, parking between the safe hits, even on top of the safe hits,” he said. “What that does is it impedes the easy flow of walking traffic.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to allow Tustin to install the no parking signs on Golf Course Road between Old Bridge Road and Sunset Avenue.