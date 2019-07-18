The cover of the Arcadia Press book on the Ocean City Beach Patrol is pictured. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Historian and former Ocean City lifeguard Robert M. Craig has published an illustrated book entitled “Maryland’s Ocean City Beach Patrol” (Arcadia Press).

Craig is the son and namesake of Captain Robert S. Craig who headed the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) from 1946-1987. The younger Craig served on the beach patrol from 1960-65 and his son Christopher became the first third-generation member of the beach patrol in 1999.

The new book is an illustrated history of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, featuring over 250 illustrations, both archival and by local photographers. The book includes a brief prehistory on ocean lifesaving prior to the establishment in 1930 of OCBP as well as a chapter on early captaincies before Captain Craig, but the major content documents the eras of each of the three longest serving OCBP captains — Robert S. Craig, George Schoepf, and Butch Arbin (current), covering 90 years of the beach patrol’s history.

Rob Craig will present an informal talk about the genesis and content of the book and entertain a question-and-answer session from the audience later this month. Books will be available for purchase and signing by the author and/or dedication. Craig’s recent book of Vietnam era memoirs will also be available.

Books will be available for purchase with cash or check only.

The public is invited to attend the book signing events scheduled as follows: Ocean City branch, Worcester County Library, 10003 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, on Tuesday July 30 at 2 p,m.; Ocean Pines branch, Worcester County Library, 11107 Cathall Drive, Ocean Pines on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m.; and Ocean City Art League, 502 94th St, Ocean City, on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

If unable to attend one of these events, contact the author at rob.craig@arch.gatech.edu to order directly.