OCEAN CITY — Four people were injured in a boat collision Tuesday evening involving a personal watercraft and a pontoon boat in the back bay near the Marsh Harbor community.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Coast Guard Station Ocean City was alerted by a Good Samaritan of a boat collision involving a personal watercraft and a pontoon boat in the Sinepuxent Bay near the Marsh Harbor community. Coast Guard Station Ocean City launched a 24-foot special purpose craft-shallow water crew to the scene.

Four injured passengers were retrieved and taken to the Coast Guard station in downtown Ocean City where Ocean City paramedics were standing by to provide assistance. The ages of the victims and the seriousness of their injuries is not known. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

“One good thing to come out of this was that all of the children aboard had their life jackets on,” said Coast Guard Station Ocean City Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Zanoni, a member of the responding boat crew. “It could have been much worse.”