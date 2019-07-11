Susan Wheeler Brasher Davis

OCEAN CITY — Susan Wheeler Brasher Davis passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center after a 5-year battle with metastatic lung cancer. The daughter of Kate Bunting and Larry Brasher and step-daughter of Coleman Bunting, Sr. she was born at PRMC in Salisbury, MD on September 23, 1963 and raised in Ocean City, MD. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Davis II, her son, Richard L. “Trey” Davis, III, his partner Jessica Ryan Duckworth and their child, Kyla Lily Davis, and sister, Amy Rothermel (Bob) all of Ocean City; step-siblings Elaine Gordy (Chuck) of Salisbury, Coleman Bunting, Jr. (Dawn) and Chet Bunting (Barb), mother-in-law, Faye Robbins of Centre, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother James, sister-in-law Cheryl Lynne Chapman and brother-in-law William Franklin Davis.

Susan was a 1981 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and attended The Pennsylvania State University. She spent her entire life in the hospitality industry and, along with her sister, was a fifth generation owner-operator of the Belmont Hotel in Ocean City, MD.

She loved her Belmont family and made countless friends over the years, many of whom watched her grow up as they would vacation each and every summer. For several years, she cooked dinners for the guests on the American Plan which included meals with the room rentals. However, she is most remembered for managing the front desk where she oft times sat on the porch visiting with the many guests who would change from week to week. The guest appreciation weekends in September were a particular highlight.

In 2004 when the family decided to redevelop the property after 100 years in the hotel business, Susan began working in retail. She worked several

years at the Unclaimed Furniture and Freight Store in Berlin, the West Ocean City LCB Store, and the Dollar Tree in the White Marlin Mall. In most recent years, she worked in the Heroes, Play to Win and The Cave stores of the Inlet Village in Ocean City where she enjoyed a special bond with her customers and her Inlet Village family. An avid bridge player, she loved her special bridge group and looked forward to playing as often as she could. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Susan spent many years on the Zoning Appeals Board for the Town of Ocean City and loved sports as well as local and national politics.

Susan touched more lives than she could have ever imagined. She was the kind of friend everyone needs but not everyone is lucky enough to find.

Interment will be private. However, the family invites you to join them to remember and honor Susan on her birthday, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Frog Bar located in the Inlet Village from 2-5 p.m.

Remembrances can be made at www.stallingsFH.com