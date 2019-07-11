Things I Like – July 12, 2019

by

Taking the train from Wilmington

Floor time with a baby

Steamed crabs for lunch

Boat rides when it’s not congested on the water

Watermelon outside on a hot day

Rainy Mondays

Fried chicken on the beach

Short but important phone calls

Dedicated gardeners

Running in the rain

An empty dishwasher

