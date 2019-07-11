Owners Tim Ho and Holly Luu opened their first Maryland location earlier this year after more than 20 years of operating businesses in Delaware. Photo by Bethany Hooper

WEST OCEAN CITY – The owners of a successful Delaware nail salon are bringing exceptional quality and affordable service to residents and visitors in West Ocean City.

Located within Teal Marsh Plaza on Route 611, Venus 2 Nails & Spa offers the latest nail trends and salon services.

Tim Ho, who owns and operates the salon with his wife, Holly Luu, said they opened the West Ocean City salon five months ago.

“We decided to come down here and open another salon,” he said. “So far, business has been good.”

More than 20 years ago, the owners opened their first nail salon in Millville, Del., followed by a second location in Fenwick.

Like its other locations, Ho said Venus 2 features state-of-the-art sanitation equipment, brand name products and the latest in nail treatments in a welcoming environment.

“It’s a friendly atmosphere,” he said. “And I think we do a great job.”

Services include basic manicures and pedicures, gel and acrylic nails, nail repair and polish changes. Venus 2 also offers signature pedicure treatments, hand-painted designs, waxing and more.

Customer Robin Odierno said she has been coming to Venus 2 since it opened in February.

“I came here because my manicurist stopped doing nails and I wasn’t happy with other salons I had tried,” she said. “When I met Tim, I said this is where I want to be.”

Odierno highlighted the cleanliness at Venus 2. The salon uses brand new nail files, buffers and pumice stones for every client and disposable liners in every pedicure bowl.

Ho said all metal instruments are pre-cleaned and then sterilized in a hospital-grade autoclave, which subjects the tools to high pressure and saturated steam at 249 degrees.

He added that Venus 2 is also one of the first salons on the Eastern Shore of Maryland to implement the Salon Safe ventilation system, which captures harmful chemical vapors and brings in fresh, clean air.

“It is a nice, clean and sanitized salon,” he said.

The salon also features eight manicure stations, 12 pedicure chairs and a full complement of staff eager to

“It’s very relaxing and the atmosphere is nice,” Ho said. “People love coming here.”

Venus 2 Nails & Spa is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the summer and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the winter.

For more information, call 410-390-5383 or visit www.venusnailsoceancity.com or the salon’s Facebook page.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.