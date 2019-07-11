OCEAN CITY – The Mid Atlantic Chapter of The Best Day Foundation announced this week it will return to Ocean City the weekend of Sept. 7-8.

The organization, which hosts several events in North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland each year, seeks to provide a personalized, fun and safe experience for participants with disabilities and make the ocean accessible to everyone, while providing them with confidence and independence throughout the day.

During the events, participants will have the opportunity to explore water sports like surfing, stand up paddle boarding and more as well as beach activities like obstacle courses. For the entire day, each participant will be paired with a beach buddy who will assist with beach and ocean activities.

Individuals with developmental, physical, injury or illness induced challenges are welcome to attend the events. Special beach wheelchairs and custom surf chairs will be available for use.

“Best Day events are magical, memorable days for participants, their families, and volunteers,” said Alexis Downham, co-chair of the Mid Atlantic Chapter and East Coast event coordinator. “Parents will often tell us that their child will never surf or even walk on the beach. With the patience and encouragement of our volunteers, they are often the last ones out of the water. We get emails all throughout the year about participants wearing their medals all year long, eagerly awaiting their chance to catch another wave. These days put smiles on the faces and in the hearts of everyone involved.”

There are still a few spots open for each of the upcoming events in September. Interested families can go to the Best Day website, https://bestdayfoundation.org/registration/ to complete a profile and register for the event.

Best Day is also always looking to add to its volunteer roster. No special experience or expertise is required and there are roles for everyone – just bring your helping hands and an open heart. Volunteers can also register at https://bestdayfoundation.org/registration/

Thanks to local and national sponsors, each participant and volunteer receive a free lunch, T-shirts and other swag.

The Best Day Foundation enables children and young adults with special needs to build confidence and self-esteem through adventure activities which stretch their limits, expand their true potential, reinforce their achievement and connect them with diverse populations in their community.