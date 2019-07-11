BERLIN – The hits kept coming this week for the Berlin Little League with a handful of District 8 champions crowned and a couple of teams already clinching state championships and moving on.

Little League All-Star season is well underway and already Berlin is starting to pile up the accolades and collect championship hardware. Over the course of last weekend, the Berlin Little League Intermediate All-Stars, the Berlin Little League Major League Softball All-Stars and the Berlin Little League 9-10 All-Stars all won District 8 championships to move on to their respective state tournaments.

On Monday, the Intermediate All-Stars won the state championship, beating St. Mary’s in the title game, and advanced to the regional tournament. On Tuesday, the major league softball team followed suit with a dramatic last-inning win to capture the state championship. The Berlin 9-10 All-Stars also won the District 8 championship and are competing this week in their state tournament. Some of Berlin’s other age division teams continued to move along in their District 8 tournaments this week.