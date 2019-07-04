The Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund presents $40,000 in grants to representatives from eleven nonprofit organizations. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s Women’s Fund recently granted $40,000 to area nonprofits during its 8th annual grant reception.

The fund focuses its grant making efforts on addressing the unmet needs of women and girls in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

“Each year our Women’s Fund continues to grow, allowing likeminded people to make a charitable impact on causes that matter to them,” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “These grants make a difference in the lives of local women and girls by assisting those less fortunate, creating opportunities for growth, and continuing the tradition of giving in our community.”

The Women’s Fund was created through the power of collective philanthropy. Members work together to help change the lives of local women and girls by pooling financial resources in hopes of developing strong women and stronger communities.

Grants recipients for 2019 included:

Art League of Ocean City: Month-long women’s arts exhibition in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bay Area Center for Independent Living: Family memberships to the heated therapeutic pool for women recovering from breast health complications and surgeries.

Child and Family Foundation: Physical wellness activities for girls enrolled in the 1 Year to Empowerment program.

City of Salisbury: Launch the Hi, Jean! Program, providing feminine hygiene products to homeless women and girls.

Epoch Dream Center: To support academic, social, and mentor programming for girls in Epoch’s after school program.

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Council: Outreach programs for approx. 30 girls at North and West Salisbury Elementary Schools.

Maryland Capital Enterprises: MCE’s Women’s Business Center (WBC) training programs and WBC Annual Conference.

Moveable Feast: Thirty Medical Nutrition Therapy Sessions for women living with a life-threatening illness and food insecurity.

United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore: Support the Girls on the Run program which teaches life skills, encourages positive emotional, social, mental and physical development.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore: Pilot the REACH for Women Leaders program at UMES, which will develop mentoring, leadership and management skills for 32 undergraduate women through the Wharton’s Leadership and Management Online Certificate Program.

Worcester County GOLD: Emergency assistance to mothers in crisis (to include car seats, baby clothes, diapers, utility assistance, and more).