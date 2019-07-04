ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t be surprised if, in spite of your well-made plans, something goes awry. But don’t worry. Your knowledge of the facts plus your Arian charm will help you work it out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A personal relationship seems to be demanding more than you feel you’re able to give. Best advice: Confront the issue. You could find the situation surprisingly easy to work through.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Resist being pressured into meeting your self-imposed deadline. This is important if you really feel that taking more time to finish a project could save time in the long run.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A vacation choice seems less interesting than when you first made it. Could it be a matter of the place or the people going with you? Find out before you consider a change of plans.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Someone might be overriding your Leonine logic to get you to agree to “favors” that you would normally avoid. Take a new look at what you’ve been asked to do and see if you’ve been misled.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Try to keep that emerging “judgmental” aspect in check this week. Too many critiques on relatively unimportant issues could create a lot of negative bounce-back reactions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Facing unpleasant facts about an associate isn’t easy. But ignoring them isn’t wise. Ask a trusted (and neutral) friend to help guide you on what to do and how you might do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A shift in opinion regarding a workplace situation could go a long way in vindicating the stand you’ve taken. But be aware that a satisfactory resolution could still be a long way off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It’s not like you to choose the easy way rather than the right way to do things. So, follow your instincts and feel assured they will lead you to the right decision. Good luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Hold off on making a personal commitment until you find out what it really entails and whose interests are actually involved. There could be hidden facts you need to know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new friend offers an unexpected opportunity that could lead to a career change. Check it out carefully and consider getting an assessment from someone familiar with this field.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A surprising discovery leads to mixed reactions from those involved in the “revelation.” But as you come to appreciate the truth, you’ll be able to come to terms with your feelings.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your love of travel helps you appreciate the wonders of the world. You would find a satisfying career in any travel-related industry.

