Gail Marie McWilliam

OCEAN PINES — Gail Marie McWilliam, age 52, died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital.

Gail was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. She is survived by her husband, Matt McWilliam, and their two children, Paige and Connor. Also surviving is her brother, Thomas and his wife Rose, and sisters, Dawn and her husband Amos and Kristina Patten. Gail had numerous nieces, nephews and more friends than can be counted.

Mrs. McWilliam had worked at Perdue Farms as Vice President of Marketing. She was passionate about her family and her friends, and loved to travel. She had seen much of the world and had plans to see more. Her electric smile brightened everyone and everywhere she traveled. Known for her kindness and generosity, she could also be tough as nails when needed. She will be forever missed by those closest to her.

Services were held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, 803 N. Salisbury Blvd. # 2100, Salisbury, Md. 21801. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Elizabeth Marie Brewer

OCEAN CITY — Elizabeth Marie Brewer, age 86, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rosalie (Brown) McDermott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Brewer in 2004. Surviving, are her children, Walter J Brewer and his wife Gertrude of Perry Hall, Maureen Newcomb and her husband Edward of Ocean City, and Craig Brewer and his wife Annette of Baltimore. She was an adored grandmother to Jason, Edward and Michael Newcomb, Sydney Brewer, Katherine Elloff, and Joseph Brewer; and great-grandchildren Kaeli, Brodee, Aubrey, and Zoey Newcomb and Charlotte and Samantha Elloff.

Mrs. Brewer had been a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, but most of all she loved being with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Services were held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Md. A donation in her memory may be made to Diakonia, 12747 Old Bridge Rd., Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Nina Strickland Downs

BERLIN — Nina Strickland Downs, age 104, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Princess Anne, she was the daughter of the late Victor Russell Strickland and Myrtle Taylor Strickland. She had lived in Berlin since 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Preston Downs in 1997, and her daughter Elinor Downs Hobbs Lynch in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen D. Wasserman and husband Craig of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and grandchildren Andrew Hobbs (Jana), Elizabeth Wasserman and Victor James Wasserman, and one great grandchild Victoria Brooke Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia Townsend, Vivian Timmons and Doris McDaniel.

Nina attended Ursinus College. She was the co-owner, with her husband, of J. Preston Downs Farm Supply for many years. She was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church for almost 90 years and was an avid bridge player.

Services were held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Dan McKenty officiated. Interment was in Buckingham Cemetery in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com