Things I Like – July 5, 2019

A day of people watching on the beach

Bible verses that hit home

Watching people do the hot sand dance

The new WreckTangle in OC

Smell of caramel popcorn on the Boardwalk

Seeing a hummingbird out a window

Walks to get ice cream

Summer thunderstorms at night

When the truth is clear

Youth surfing contests

Live music on the beach

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.