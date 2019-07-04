Sons & Daughters Of Italy Present Scholarships

At the Sons & Daughters of Italy meeting, Scholarships Chair Donna Portenza, left, presented scholarships to Holly Brooke Nicole of Stephen Decatur High School, Becky Sue Trader of Sussex Technical High School and Kaitlyn Marie Kreiser of Indian River High School (not pictured). Club President Vito Portenza is also pictured.