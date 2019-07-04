FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
OCEAN PINES
38 Alton Point
Terns Landing
Sat 11-1
Luxury Waterfront
Single Family Home
5BR/5FB/2HB
Lauren Britt Hudson
Keller Williams
302-524-2006
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
48th St Oceanfront
Units 1103 & 1610
Sat 11-1
3BR/3BA Condos
Incredible Amenities
Jon Barker
Keller Williams
410-935-3810
BERLIN
11100 Blockade Ln
Glen Riddle
Sat 11-1
3BR/2BA Twnhse
1 Car Garage
Waterfront
Lauren Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-422-9899
OCEAN CITY
Bluewater East 307
134th St Oceanblock
Fri 3-5
1BR/1BA Condo
Nice Galley Kitchen
Outdoor Pool
Terri Moran
Coldwell Banker
443-235-5467
OCEAN CITY
English Towers 1008
100th St Oceanfront
Sun 1-3
3BR/3BA Condo
Huge Balcony
Indoor Pool
Terri Moran
Coldwell Banker
443-235-5467
OCEAN PINES
43 Footbridge Trail
Sat 10-1
Chalet Style
3BR/2BA Home
Open Floor Plan
New Items Galore
Kim Kiejzik
Berkshire Hathaway
443-523-2855
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring
View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814