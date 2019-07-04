OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation Boosters last week presented a check for $16,750 to the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department in support of its many youth programs.

The O.C. Recreation Boosters is a non-profit, independent group made up by representatives from various community organizations along with interested individuals. The group works diligently throughout the year to raise money to help offset the costs of recreation programs. With the support of the boosters and other community groups and businesses, the town of Ocean City is able to maintain low program fees for participants.

Since 2001, the O.C. Recreation Boosters have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the programs of the Ocean City Recreation Department through several different fundraisers, such as Swing for Youth Golf Tournament at Eagle’s Landing, hot chocolate sales during Winterfest of Lights, St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament T-shirt sales, and wine booths at Springfest, Sunfest, and Sunset Park Concerts. In addition to fundraising, the volunteers also offer their time and talents at a variety of events hosted by Ocean City Recreation and Parks, including Halloween Spook-Out, Easter Bunny Fun Shop and athletic tournaments.

Ocean City Recreation Boosters are critical to the continued success of Ocean City Recreation programs. If you are interested in joining the O.C. Recreation Boosters or if your business would be interested in helping with fundraising efforts, please call (410) 250-0125, email ocrecboosters@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook at OC Rec Boosters.