OCEAN CITY- For the 32nd year, former Baltimore Blast indoor soccer player and coach Bobby McAvan is offering his “For the Love of Soccer” camp at Northside Park in Ocean City during the month of July.

As with years past, the camp is expected to be both fun and competitive for all players. This year marks Coach McAvan’s 32nd year running the camp in Ocean City. The camp offers instruction in both indoor and outdoor play. McAvan’s staff included proven pro level and college level players and coaches. The camp is open to kids ages 6-14.

The first session will be held next week on July 8-11 and there are two more sessions available from July 15-18 and July 22-25. The camps begin each day at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The cost per session is $132 for local residents and $159 for non-residents.