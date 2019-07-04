Running Naked On Beach

OCEAN CITY — An Irish man living in Ocean City was arrested on multiple counts of indecent exposure this week after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) staffers allegedly observed him running naked on the beach.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, an OCPD officer was dispatched to the beach at 12th Street for a reported indecent exposure incident. Four OCPD Communications female staffers reportedly observed the suspect, later identified by his Ireland passport at Matthew Desmond, 24, running naked on the beach on the town’s City Watch video surveillance system. The OCPD staffers allegedly observed Desmond running on the beach in his birthday suit, according to police reports, and provided a description of him to the responding officer.

OCPD officers responded to 12th Street and observed two females in wet clothing who reported they had been on the beach with Desmond and that he had returned to his residence. OCPD officers responded to the residence and located Desmond.

According to police reports, Desmond advised the officers he had a few drinks and admitted he had been on the beach naked, reportedly telling the officers “I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize what the laws are here.” Desmond was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

Bus Stop Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Mechanicsville, Md. man was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly picking a fight with a group on a resort bus stop.

Shortly after midnight last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the midtown area observed a fight in progress near the bus stop at 45th Street. The officer observed a group of people yelling with two individuals, one of whom was later identified as Joshua Rackey, 21, of Mechanicsville, actively engaged in a fist fight.

OCPD officers separated the two men and interviewed them about what had happened. The other combatant told police Rackey had approached his group at the bus stop and attempted to start a fight. When the group dismissed Rackey and sent him on his way, Rackey reportedly crossed to the other side of Coastal Highway.

However, the witness told police Rackey crossed back over and attempted to punch members of the witness’s group. Rackey swung and missed at one member of the group, but connected with a punch to the witness, which precipitated the larger fight. While both combatants were detained in handcuffs while police sorted out what had happened, the witness was released when it was determined a reportedly intoxicated Rackey had caused the altercation.

Rackey was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to police reports, when Rackey was being taken to a transport van, he allegedly lunged at and threatened one of the police officers.

Fireworks Hurled At First-Responders

OCEAN CITY — Two Delaware men were arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing explosives in the direction of Ocean City EMTs working on an assault victim.

Around 12:20 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 45th Street reportedly observed a back-seat passenger in a vehicle throw fireworks out of vehicle. At the time, the officer was on the sidewalk assisting in the investigation of an assault at 45th Street moments earlier. The officer was assisting in the investigation when the fireworks exploded.

According to police reports, the officer saw flashes and heard loud explosions from the fireworks, which were thrown about five feet away from an Ocean City ambulance, which was on the scene treating a patient involved in the assault. An Ocean City EMT working on the patient was clearly disturbed by the exploding fireworks just a few feet from where he was working and had to stop treating the patient because of the distraction.

In addition, a group of young females walking on the sidewalk nearby screamed and ran away because of the explosions, according to police reports. Another OCPD officer on patrol observed a vehicle matching the description provided by officers on the scene and stopped it in the area of 83rd Street.

OCPD officers approached a suspect, identified as Kyle Moore, 23, of Frankford, Del., in the rear passenger seat and observed a package of red firecrackers on the seat next to him. Moore was also holding a lighter at the time OCPD officers approached the vehicle. Moore reportedly told police he had been drinking, and when asked how much he had to drink, he told police “half a gallon.”

Another man, identified as Guy Burton, 18, of Millsboro, Del., was seated in the front passenger seat. According to police reports, Moore told officers it was Burton who had thrown the fireworks at Ocean City EMTs, despite the firecrackers being found on the seat next to him and with him holding the lighter.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, OCPD officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search revealed a glass smoking device with marijuana residue. In addition, in the back area of the vehicle, OCPD officers located a bag containing Moore’s identification, a baggie or marijuana and a package of firecrackers. Moore admitted the bag was his, according to police reports.

OCPD officers attempted to take Moore into custody, but he reportedly resisted and would not allow officers to handcuff him. Meanwhile, Burton reportedly began to scream and argue with police over why Moore was being arrested, telling police it was no big deal that fireworks were thrown from the vehicle.

At that point, Burton was also taken into custody and reportedly resisted. Moore and Burton were charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing firefighter-EMTs and throwing a missile.

Yoga Mat Swiped From Church

OCEAN CITY — A Stevensville man was arrested on burglary and theft charges last week after allegedly breaking into a downtown church thrift store and swiping a yoga mat.

Around 8:15 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a church on 4th Street for a report of an individual sleeping in one of the rooms in the facility. When the officer arrived, a member of the church pointed to a door behind which the suspect was sleeping.

The door was unsecured because the room in which the suspect was sleeping was used as a donation drop-off site for the church’s thrift shop. The room was part of the larger church, but mainly used for storage. When the officer opened the door, a suspect later identified as Jeffrey Jones, 43, of Stevensville, exited wearing a book bag and carrying a blue yoga mat.

According to police reports, Jones told the officer he had been sleeping in the room because he had been stranded in Ocean City and that he knew he wasn’t supposed to be in there. When asked if he had taken anything from the church thrift store, he admitted taking the blue yoga mat. At that point, he was arrested and charged

“Corporate Manager” Guilty Plea

OCEAN CITY- A Linthicum Heights, Md. man, arrested in May after allegedly claiming to be a convenience store corporate manager and screaming about the shelves not being properly stocked, pleaded guilty last week to intoxicated public disturbance and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 2:10 a.m. on May 20, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the 7-Eleven convenience store on 26th Street for a reported disorderly male. The officer responded and made contact with the suspect, identified as Robert Smith, Jr. 28, who advised police he was a corporate manager of multiple 7-Eleven stores in Maryland and that he was upset that this particular 7-Eleven store was not properly stocked.

According to police reports, Smith was agitated and yelling in a loud voice about the alleged poorly stocked shelves and was told to lower his voice and stop causing a public disturbance. According to police reports, Smith showed signs of intoxication. OCPD officers escorted Smith from the store and then spoke with the store manager. The manager told police Smith was belligerent and screamed at him “why aren’t these [expletive deleted] shelves stocked?” according to police reports.

Once outside Smith allegedly continued yelling despite warnings not to do so and was ultimately taken into custody. According to police reports, Smith continued to assert he was a corporate manager for 7-11 and had every right to be in the store.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and causing a disturbance in a public place. Last week, he pleaded guilty to the latter and was placed on probation for one year.

Probation For Passing Out In The Wrong Unit

OCEAN CITY — A Woodbridge, Va. man arrested in May after breaking into a downtown residence and falling asleep in a spare bedroom pleaded guilty this week to trespassing and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 5:45 a.m. on May 26, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on Baltimore Avenue for a reported breaking and entering that had already occurred. The officer met with the condominium’s occupant who told police he was awakened by the sound of snoring coming from a guest room. The victim reportedly told police that only he and his wife were supposed to be in the unit.

The victim told police he investigated the snoring and found a suspect later identified as Wilson Romero, 34, of Woodbridge, Va., sleeping on a bed in the guest room. The victim told police he led his wife out of the unit, pointing out he had to unlock the door to do so. The victim then took the officer around the back of the condo building to show the officer how Romero had entered.

The officer observed the back window screen to be torn and the window to be wide open. The OCPD officer entered the unit and found the suspect to be sleeping on a bed. The officer awakened Romero and handcuffed him. Romero reportedly told police he belonged in the unit because he was staying on 2nd Street.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, intoxicated endangerment, trespassing and malicious destruction of property. This week, he pleaded guilty to trespassing and was placed on probation for one year.