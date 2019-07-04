Beach Break is located in the Sunshine Plaza in Fenwick Island. Photos by Bethany Hooper

FENWICK ISLAND – The owners of a successful Boardwalk business are hoping to meet Fenwick Island’s demand for quality clothing and accessories with a new boutique shop.

Located within the Sunshine Plaza on Coastal Highway, the store offers a wide selection of apparel and accessories for any style or occasion.

Owner Kinga Jasinska said she is no stranger to the retail industry. Since 2006, she and her husband, Guy Elbaz, have owned and operated Beach Break, a shop located at Talbot Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

“I have always been into fashion,” she said. “So we decided to open a little boutique here in Fenwick last summer.”

Unlike its Ocean City location, which caters mostly to tourists seeking beach apparel and souvenirs, Jasinska said Beach Break Boutique carries more upscale clothing and accessories. Popular brands include MudPie, Santiki, Paradise and Panama Jack, to name a few.

“It’s more contemporary,” she said. “We have cover-ups for the beach, but we also carry dresses for going out.”

Jasinska said they have also expanded the boutique to include more clothing for men and youth.

“We make everybody happy here,” she said. “It was a learning experience, like it always is in the first year. We tried some things and now we are figuring out what’s best for this area.”

Jasinska noted most patrons frequenting the store are not tourists, but rather locals and second homeowners.

“It was a very new experience for us,” she said. “Even though it’s next to Ocean City, Fenwick is totally different.”

Now in its second year of operation, Jasinska said people are still discovering Beach Break Boutique.

“Not everyone knows about this store,” she said. “On the Boardwalk, people are walking by all the time. But here, people don’t know about us unless they come and visit Pottery Place or any of the neighboring businesses. That is why customer service is so important to us. If you are nice to everyone that comes in the door, they will come back.”

Jasinska also highlighted the store’s affordable prices.

“We try to make this an affordable place for everyone,” she said. “We are not as expensive as the other places, but we still have good quality.”

Beach Break Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page or Instagram account, or call 302-581-0481.

“I encourage everyone to come out and support local,” Jasinska said. “We have cute, unique stuff and we are always here to help.”