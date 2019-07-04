Berlin Heritage Foundation Accepts $5,000 Donation From Taylor Bank

The Berlin Heritage Foundation accepted a $5,000 donation from Taylor Bank. The Berlin Heritage Foundation operates the Calvin B. Taylor Museum located in downtown Berlin. Taylor Bank is a general museum sponsor supporting all museum events for the 2019 calendar year.  Pictured, from left, are Susan Taylor, museum curator; Melissa Reid, Berlin Heritage Foundation President; and Ray Thompson, President of Taylor Bank.