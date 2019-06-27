OCEAN CITY — The Worcester County Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) received the 2019 Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Employee Recognition Award for Exceptional Performance.

The award recognizes programs and projects for “the outstanding achievements and contributions of MDH employees.” The award further recognizes the extraordinary team spirit of the HOT, making significant and observable changes or accomplishments, and providing exceptional service and support beyond normal job requirements.

“The Worcester County Health Department was excited to nominate this interagency team formed to assist the homeless individuals in Ocean City,” said Worcester County Health Officer Becky Jones. “Each dedicated member of this team brings a new perspective and unique skills to our work to eradicate homelessness.”

Launched last year, the HOT team provides support services to homeless individuals within the county. The team is a partnership between the Worcester County Health Department, Local Behavioral Health Authority, Local Management Board, Department of Social Services, Ocean City Police Department, Diakonia, Ocean City Crisis Coalition, and Atlantic General Hospital.