SALISBURY – Officials in Wicomico County last week agreed to support kindness initiatives throughout the community.

Last week, the Wicomico County Council passed a resolution declaring its support for World Kindness USA, a national platform that promotes kindness initiatives across all sectors of the community.

The resolution follows an ongoing campaign by the city of Salisbury to be named the nation’s first World Kindness City.

Michael Lloyd-White, CEO of World Kindness USA, offered the council his praise of the county’s resolution.

“If this resolution passes, you will be the first county in the United States of America to get on board with this,” he said. “That’s something you should take with pride.”

Lloyd-White said the county’s endeavors to promote a kinder society compliments the city’s efforts to meet the 10 “Kindness Performance Indicators” required to become a World Kindness City.

“This doesn’t mean you are the kindest city or the kindest county,” he said. “What it means is you are prepared to walk the talk.”

Lloyd-White said Salisbury has completed its application for an international listing as a World Kindness City. It will be presented in Switzerland in October.

“This is significant because it’s coming at a time when reaching agreement, unanimous agreement, on anything, particularly in the political landscape, let alone the virtual landscape, is a struggle …,” he said. “That’s the challenge we have. Kindness isn’t about asking for sugar and spice and everything nice. It is about the courage to be kind, the courage to stand up and do what is right rather than what is popular, the courage to leave your comfort zone, doing something you don’t want to do.”

Councilman Bill McCain applauded the county’s initiative.

“I think there are bigger things to come,” he said.

With no further discussion, the council voted 5-0, with Councilman Larry Dodd absent, to approve the resolution.