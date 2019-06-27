James Brooks Bounds

NEWARK — James Brooks Bounds, age 69, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Bounds of Newark Maryland. He is survived by his mother Mary Louise Bradford Bounds of Newark Maryland, son Eric Bounds (Janet Rogers) of Newark Maryland, daughter Kim Phillips (Brad) of Jacksonville Florida, brother Ronnie Bounds, sister Bonnie Ward, grandchildren Tommy, Noah, Megan, Cole, and Emily, one great grandson Colton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brooks was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Brooks loved the beach and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tina Whaley and Wayne Barbley will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Joseph Daugherty Warfield

OCEAN CITY — Joseph Daugherty Warfield, age 59, died June 15, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury.

Joe was born in Uccle, Belgium, and grew up in Roland Park in Baltimore.

He attended Mount Washington Country School for Boys, Loyola Blakefield High School and Salisbury State College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Joe spent his summers at his family Boardwalk beach home between 6th and 7th streets in Ocean City.

He owned various Boardwalk novelty businesses over the years, a Boardwalk bicycle rental business of 20-plus years and was also the captain of the Duckaneer Pirate Ship for the past 16 years located at the Talbot Street Water Sports in Ocean City.

He also spent several years working as a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and enjoyed anything and everything to do with the water. He was an avid world traveler and he always met and made friends everywhere he went.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Dinah Ellen Wimbrow-Warfield; his wonderful and loving sister, Dr. Mary Warfield; his nephews, Jack Tim and Will Muse; and many other friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Warfield Jr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Hoen Warfield.

Joe Warfield was a wonderfully kind, caring and generous husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend, who never met a stranger. Everyone who crossed his path considered him to be their friend.

He was “larger-than-life.” Always smiling, always laughing and always proclaiming that he, “never had it so good,” even if that might not have been the case at the time. He was a very unique individual with a wonderful way of looking at life. He had many quips he would say, or his “Joe-isms” as I liked to call them, and he is remembered by so many for his funny, upbeat outlook on life.

He lived his life in a way that few could. He recognized that being a person of character mattered most and that experiences in life were far more important than were possessions.

He worked every summer of his life in Ocean City as a Boardwalk businessman, owning various novelty stores and his bicycle rental business beneath his family Boardwalk home on 6th street. His most recent endeavor in these past 16 years was as the captain of the Duckaneer Pirate Ship at the Talbot Street Water Sports dock. In the off season(s), Joe donated much of his time to charitable causes and was a mentor to his friend Kris.

Joe was a part of the local Ocean City fabric on the Boardwalk and around town and was known everywhere he went, a bit of a legend in Ocean City.

When he wasn’t working, he was an avid world traveler, either planning a trip or taking a trip. When he traveled, he was definitely in his happy place, and he was always the tour guide and always captain.

He was a perfect example of the saying, “All that wander are not lost.”

Words simply cannot describe the spirit that was Joey Warfield.

He loved, he laughed, he was brilliant. He was incredibly funny, charming, insightful, always generous to a fault and always optimistic. He gave the best advice and genuinely had your back and he took most seriously anyone who needed his help. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held in the fall of 2019, date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations made in his memory are welcome and appreciated at the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, 813 South Atlantic Ave., P.O. Box 603, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

June Griffith Fisher

OCEAN CITY — June Griffith Fisher, age 94, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born on Dorchester Street in Ocean City, she was the daughter of the late H. Rafe and Reba Murray Griffith. She was preceded in death by her husband John T. “Jack” Fisher, and son Jimmy Fisher. Surviving is her daughter, Jacquie and her husband Bill of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to three granddaughters Kristin Lewis (Stephen), Heather Hand and fiancé Steve Whitelock and Whitney Howell (Bryan), and three great-grandsons, Jackson Howell, Matthew Howell and Turner Lewis.

June was a true Ocean City native and a pioneer in the nightclub and restaurant industry. She welcomed and cherished the many patrons the frequented the Hideaway and the Jackspot Lounges. After selling the Jackspot, and retiring in 1982, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and challenging herself with her daily crossword puzzles.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 10:30-11 a.m. Pastor Bryan Pugner will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park near Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21801, or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com