Located on 14th Street, the Commander Hotel was the most northern Boardwalk hotel when built by the Lynch family in 1930.

The Commander was famous in the post-World War II era for beachfront clambakes and the quality of its dining rooms. Much of the credit was due to the outstanding work of the African-American waitstaff. Led by maître d’hotel James Wright (in dark suit on the front row), the Commander set a standard for dining rarely surpassed in that era. It was said that Wright never forgot a guest and would greet every family by name as they returned each summer.

Photo courtesy of Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum