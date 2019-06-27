Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday:

Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.-com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday:

Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29:

Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays:

Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

June 28: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

June 29: Free Community Shred

1 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Bring no more than five large boxes or bags. Bring a canned good for local food bank. AARP MD and Ocean Pines AARP Chapter will provide resources for combating financial abuse. Tammy Bresnahan, 410-507-6972. Chapter President Larry Walton, 443-831-1791. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/OceanPinesShredJune29.

June 29: FORGE Center Flash Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Christmas items, craft supplies and rummage sale. Some free items. Flash sales all day at Thrift N Gift next door.

June 29: AUCE Breakfast Buffet

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. $8 for adults, $4 for children. Includes pancakes, breakfast meats, eggs and fruit.

June 29: Democratic Club

Of Ocean City And Berlin

4-7 p.m. Annual picnic. Fiesta Park, Ocean City. Chicken, salads, desserts and beverages will be served. $15. Reservations: 410-629-9107. Make check payable to DCOCB, mail to DCOCB, P.O. Box 3195, Ocean City, Md. 21843.

June 30: Bowl for Charity Tournament

2 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, 1834 Market St., Pocomoke. $25 per person. Bring a friend for $5 off. First place wins $75 Visa gift card. Second place wins $50. Third place wins $25. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family.

July 2: Ravens Roost 58 Monthly Meeting

6:30 p.m. Pit & Pub, 2706 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. New members welcome. Dues are $20 per year. If interested, please attend.

July 2: Seafood with the

Knights of Columbus

5-6 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Steamed crabs, shrimp and seafood entrees. Cash bar available. Must pre-order Monday or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 410-524-7994.

July 4: Funky 4th of July Beer Garden

Noon-3 p.m. Fish Tales, Ocean City. Breweries include Dogfish Head, EVO, Key Brewery, Fin City, Heavy Seas, Big Oyster, Tall Tales, Third Wave and RAR. Giveaways and Fourth of July festivities. Event 21+. $25 advance, $35 at the door. For tickets, visit Bahia Marina Tackle Shop at Fish Tales or www.ocfishtales.com. 410-289-0990 x117.

July 5: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

July 6: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 35+ vendors. Breakfast and baked items. Bethany Church, 410-207-7039 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

July 6: BBQ Fundraiser

10 a.m. American Legion Post 123,

10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin.

$9. Includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans and roll.

July 9, 10, 11: Maryland Basic

Boating Safety Course

6-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin. $15 for all three classes. Complete course to earn Maryland Safe Boating Certificate. Class includes piloting in local waters, knot-tying and marine maintenance. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard

Auxiliary. For more information and to register, contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or CGAUXOC@gmail.com.

July 10, 17, 24, 31: Diabetes

Self-Management Education

3:30-5:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, 9707 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Series will address blood glucose monitoring, nutrition and exercise. Advance registration and referral from primary care provider required. Diabetes Self-Management is a Medicare benefit and the cost of the classes is covered by most insurances. For information and to register, call 410-208-9761.

July 13: Delmarva Chorus Coffee,

Tea and Aloha Harmony Fundraiser

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $10 donation for coffee, tea and baked goods. 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Candy, 410-641-5888. Ginny, 410-2028-6557.

July 13: MAC Inc. Fun Day at Jolly Roger

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jolly Roger Amusement Park, 2901 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. $25 per ticket. Advance sale only. Includes Splash Mountain Water Park (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), amusement park rides (2-6 p.m.) and miniature golf (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Excludes Speed World and Zip Line. Water basketball and volleyball for adults. Free admittance to water park for children under two. For information and tickets, call 410-742-0505.

July 13: Kiwanis Annual

Summer Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12, free for children under 5. Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee, tea, and more. Carryout available. Proceeds to Youth of our Community. www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

July 14: Gospel Dinner Cabaret

4 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd. Berlin. Praise music featuring Alfreda Dennis Bowyer. Accompaniment by pianist Ida Cox. $25 per ticket. Dinner included. For tickets, call 410-641-0638.