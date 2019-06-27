OCEAN CITY – The Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team and Coach Jim Berkman will host the Lax’n at the Beach boy’s lacrosse summer camp in Ocean City next week.

The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department will host the lacrosse summer camp led by Salisbury University men’s lacrosse head coach Jim Berkman and team members. The camp will take place at Northside Park from next Monday through July 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. although there will be no camp on the Fourth of July.

Lacrosse camp participants age 7-17 will be split up by skill level and age in order to provide a unique experience for all. Beginning players will learn and practice skills through fun drills as well as games. Advanced players will be given detailed instruction on many of the game’s intricacies while applying the lessons and drills during game play. Berkman and his staff will help participants develop and refine their skills in shooting, passing, cradling and much more.

In 30 years under Berkman’s direction, the SU men’s lacrosse team has made the NCAA tournament every year, has had 10 national players of the year and 46 positional players of the year. Berkman has been named National Coach of the Year three times, most recently in 2012. Two years ago, Berkman collected his milestone 500th win at Salisbury University.

The camp will cost $132 for Ocean City residents and $159 for non-residents. Extras include a camp jersey, color photo with Coach Berkman, certificate of completion and a pizza party on the last day. For more information or to register, visit www.ocsportscamps.com or call the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.