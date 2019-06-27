Purvis Named Kiwanian Of The Month By The Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Dick Clagett recognized members as Kiwanian of the Month for their outstanding efforts during that period and beyond. Pictured receiving the award for May is Bill Purvis, who chairs the club’s Blood Bank participation.