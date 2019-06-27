BERLIN — For the first time ever, Shore Craft Beer and OC Bay Hopper, in collaboration with craft breweries across Delmarva, have teamed up to offer Craft Beer Cruises in Ocean City this summer.

On Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m., beginning on Thursday, June 27 and lasting through Labor Day, the OC Bay Hopper will embark from the dock at Mad Fish Bar & Grille in West Ocean City and provide a tour of the area’s natural beauty while enjoying some of beers from local craft breweries.

A ticket aboard the OC Bay Hopper Shore Craft Beer Cruise costs $35 and includes two local craft beers. Additional beers can be purchased for $5 each thereafter. Guests can learn more about their favorite beers and breweries or discover new favorites while enjoying stunning sunsets on the bay behind Ocean City and Assateague. Water and light snacks will be available for purchase.

“We are so excited by the response that these cruises have gotten already,” said Shore Craft Beer CEO Ann McGinnis Hillyer. “There is no better way to showcase our region’s beers than to pair them with such an extraordinary outdoor experience.”

Cruise participants can also enjoy discounts at Mad Fish Bar & Grill in West Ocean City before or after the cruise. Those who present their cruise ticket from their phone can receive a free craft beer, wine or cocktail. Current local breweries with beer on tap at Mad Fish include Dogfish Head, Tall Tales, DuClaw and Heavy Seas.

Some cruises will provide a wide variety of Shore beers, while others will feature “Tap Takeovers,” where representatives from local breweries will be present to tell guests about their breweries and their beers as they enjoy them. Tall Tales Brewing from Parsonsburg will control the “tap” on the inaugural craft beer cruise. Cruises featuring Berlin’s Burley Oak Brewing Company and 3rd Wave from Delmar are also available to book now. EVO and Big Oyster will finalize their dates soon.

More information and tickets to the OC Bay Hopper Shore Craft Beer Cruise can be found online at ocbayhopper.com and by calling 410-777-5145. Click on “experiences” to find the Shore Craft Beer Cruises.