Open Houses Of The Week – June 28, 2019

by
Open Houses Of The Week – June 28, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

OCEAN PINES
8 Beach Court
Teal Bay
Sat 2-4
Waterfront
Single Family Home
3BR/3BA
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

Ocean Pines
1 Freeport Lane
The Parke
Sat 11-1
4BR/3BA
Single Family Home
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

OCEAN CITY
31 Canal Overlook
Sat. 11-2
2BR/2BA
Bayside Waterfront
Beautiful Sunsets
Boat Dock and Ramp
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049