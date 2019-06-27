OCEAN PINES- The Ocean Pines Freedom 5K kicks off the community’s Fourth of July festivities next Thursday morning.

The 5K race will start at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, go around the beautiful South Gate pond. From there, runners will cross Ocean Parkway, travel through the Parke community, cross back over Ocean Parkway and around the pond back to a finish line at the Veterans Memorial.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and will kick start a whole series of Fourth of July events around the community. The day-of registration fee is $35 and the proceeds will be donated to Achilles International of Maryland.