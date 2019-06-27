Worcester Prep tennis standouts Waverly Choy (left) and Anna Carpenter (right) faced each other in the girls’ silver flight final in the Delmarva High School Tennis Grand Prix last weekend with Choy coming out on top. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY – The first leg of the Delmarva High School Tennis Grand Prix hosted by the Ocean City Tennis Center is in the books after a successful opener last weekend.

Each summer, high school tennis players from all over the Eastern Shore compete in the Delmarva Grand Prix to qualify for the championships in August. Last weekend, the first leg of the tournament was completed at the Ocean City Tennis Center with several players advancing in different divisions.

In the boys’ Gold Flight, it was Chris Sichina of Indian River taking the championship, while Matt Stangl of Milford was the runner-up. In the girls’ Gold Flight, it was Hannah Kim of Bennett taking the title, while Kaitlyn Doetsch of Colonel Richardson was the runner-up. The girls’ Silver Flight featured an all-Worcester Prep final with Waverly Choy taking the championship and Anna Carpenter the runner-up.

The next leg of the Delmarva High School Tennis Grand Prix is set for July 14 at the Tennis Center in Ocean City followed by the third leg on August 4. The grand prix championships are set for August 18.

The players’ seedings and placement in the championships will be based on the points accrued in the individual matches throughout the summer. High school tennis players from around the area can still sign up for the next legs in the tournament at the Ocean City Tennis Center.