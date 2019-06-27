Organizer On First Jellyfish Festival: ‘90% Of It Went Really Well’ OCEAN CITY – Nice weather, family friendly activities and a variety of musical performances brought a steady stream of attendees to this year’s inaugural Jellyfish Festival.Last weekend, the Jellyfish Festival made its debut on the beaches of Ocean City.For three days, the festival combined live music with action sports, family-oriented activities, and arts and crafts… Read more »

Chemical Spill Found At Berlin Park BERLIN – Cleanup is underway after a chemical spill at Berlin Falls Park.Hazmat crews were in the park Wednesday evening to begin the cleanup process after a chemical spill was located within the park. Demolition work has been underway in the park as a contractor has been removing some of the smaller old buildings left… Read more »

Berlin Sets Tax Rate Review Policy BERLIN – After a controversial tax increase and hotly debated budget process, Berlin officials adopted a resolution establishing a tax rate review policy this week.The Berlin Town Council voted 4-0 this week to approve a policy setting a schedule for an annual tax rate review.“The idea here is to schedule an ongoing rate review and… Read more »