OCEAN CITY — Ocean City emergency services had their hands full for a brief time on Wednesday afternoon with two traumatic injury incidents minutes apart, each requiring medevac flyouts.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City emergency services responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on southbound Coastal Highway near 123rd Street. The investigation revealed a vehicle had collided with a moped. The operator of the moped was transported via Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 4 to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with injuries the severity of which is not known. No other injuries were reported in that incident.

About 20 minutes later, Ocean City emergency services responded to another serious incident with traumatic injuries at the opposite end of town. In that incident, an unidentified female fell at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not attraction at the pier on the Boardwalk and suffered traumatic injuries the severity of which is not known. The female victim was air-lifted to Shock Trauma from the Ocean City Coast Guard Station nearby on the bayside.

So, within a span of about 20 minutes on Wednesday, two medevac air-lifts at opposite ends of the town were going on almost simultaneously.

The MSP Trooper 4 helicopter is the primary responder for incidents in the resort area and handled the vehicle-moped collision flyout uptown. A second helicopter was requested from Delaware emergency services to handle the downtown incident involving the fall, but was not available. As a result, MSP Trooper 6 out of Easton was requested to handle the downtown medevac airlift from the Coast Guard Station. More details will be provided as they become available.