BERLIN — Who are we?

Welcome to the Wealth of Knowledge, a new bi-weekly article in The Dispatch. In the coming weeks, we will be using this article to discuss all things money in an effort to increase financial literacy. We hope to answer any questions that readers have as well as provide information that is pertinent and thought provoking.

My name is Curtis Macomber, president of Key Financial Services. Before getting started, I would like to provide you with the background of who we are and what we do. Key Financial Services, formerly known as Key Advisors Group, was founded in 1999 in Christiana, Del. Since moving locally to Berlin in 2004, we have had the privilege of helping the local community accumulate, protect and distribute their assets. In 2018, our practice rebranded to Key Financial Services to better align with what it is we do. Headquartered in our Old Ocean City Boulevard office, we have 10 full-time independent representatives who are all here to help you achieve your financial goals and objectives.

Key Financial Services is a full-service financial firm offering solutions ranging from life insurance, long term care, portfolio management and retirement income planning. Our mission is to help individuals and small business owners, accumulate, protect and distribute their assets.

Asset accumulation is the first piece of our integral three-piece puzzle. Understanding how to best grow your assets, along with maximization of benefits, is key to a successful financial future. At Key Financial Services, we help you to best accrue these assets by using all the available options. Accumulation does not only cover personal savings. We include company sponsored plans — pensions, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, etc. — life insurance, annuities, as well as managed platforms into this puzzle piece.

Piece two of our puzzle is protection. We strive to put a road map in place to help clients prepare for the twists and turns that may lie ahead. Helping protect hard earned assets is vital. The best way to protect is to reduce or guard against market risk and loss, however this piece covers so much more. Our goal is to create the necessary strategies to mitigate the impact unforeseen circumstances such as dying too soon, living too long, or long-term illness/injury can have on a client’s ability to live comfortably in retirement.

The final piece of our puzzle that we assist our clients with is the distribution of assets. The change from vocational income to passive income can be challenging, and we want to help ensure our clients have the finances they need to be able to enjoy their latter years. We help our clients determine where, when and how much to take from their available resources to meet the IRS’s Required Minimum Distribution amounts, minimize tax consequences, and preserve their nest egg throughout retirement.

Whether you are at the beginning stages of your financial planning and looking to take the first step, retiring tomorrow and looking for some guidance on how to make it happen, or looking to establish a legacy plan for future generations, we are here to help.

We hope you find this column useful. If you have questions, or suggestions for upcoming topics, please call us at 410-629-0357 or email us at info@keyfinancialservices.com.

(The writer is the president of Key Financial Services, which has been located in Berlin since 2004.)