The featured guest speaker at the Worcester Prep Academic Convocation was WPS Class of 2005 Alumna Taylor Lucy, who was named Best All-Round student in eighth grade at the same event 18 years ago. During her 13 years at Worcester Prep, Lucy was active in all aspects of Worcester life and excelled in the classroom and in sports. Following graduation from WPS, she attended Villanova University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and English. While at Villanova she played lacrosse all four years and was named a captain her senior year. She has spent the past eight years as a television producer for the BRAVO network, including Real Housewives of N.J. Lucy, center, is pictured former teachers Carol Hartnett, Head of Middle School Megan Wallace, Nancy Raskauskas and Linda Bragg.