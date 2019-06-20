Worcester’s Richins Earns Bob Scott Award

Worcester Prep’s Cooper Richins has been named a finalist for the prestigious Bob Scott Award named for a legendary Johns Hopkins coach. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep lacrosse standout Cooper Richins was recently honored with the prestigious U.S. Lacrosse Bob Scott Award, becoming the first Mallard to earn the distinction.

Richins is a member of Worcester Prep’s 12-Letter Club after earning a varsity letter in soccer, basketball and lacrosse in each of his four upper school years. Following another successful season this spring, Richins was named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference First Team and the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League All-Conference First-Team.

Last week, Richins was named a finalist for the prestigious Bob Scott Award by U.S. Lacrosse. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies the fundamentals of lacrosse, works hard to improve his game and is a leader both on and off the field.

The award is named for legendary Johns Hopkins University Coach Bob Scott, who coached the Blue Jays from 1955 to 1974. During his tenure, Scott won 155 games at Hopkins along with seven national championships.

