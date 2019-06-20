Worcester Prep Fourth Grader Mia Jaoude Acted As Head Of School

by
Worcester Prep Fourth Grader Mia Jaoude Acted As Head Of School

Worcester Prep fourth grader Mia Jaoude of Lewes acted as Head of School on May 30. Her parents purchased the “Head of School for a Day” at the school’s annual gala fundraising auction in March. She is pictured with Head of School Randal Brown. As Head of School, she allowed all students to wear casual clothing instead of uniforms if they donated $1 to her favorite charity. She raised more than $440 for National Geographic Animal Rescue.