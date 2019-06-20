28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 21: Sean Loomis
Saturday, June 22: The Pips
Sunday, June 23: Ian McG.
Wednesday, June 26: Aaon Howell
Thursday, June 27: Ward Ewing
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589 • 2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973 • 28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 21: DJ Wax
Saturday, June 22: West King String Band
Sundays: Local Party w/DJ BK
Caribbean Pool Bar
410-289-6181 • 2nd St. & Boardwalk
Friday, June 21: TBA
Saturday, June 22: Kaotik
Sunday, June 23: No Buyscuyts
Monday, June 24: Dave Sherman
Tuesday, June 25: Smooth & Remy
Wednesday, June 26: Murphy’s Law
Thursday, June 27: Nate Clendenen
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192 • Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday, June 21 & 22:
On The Edge
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Lenny’s Beach Bar: Friday-Sunday, June 21-23:
First Class
Monday-Thursday, June 24-27: On The Edge
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, June 21: Darin Engh, Lime Green Band
Saturday, June 22: Rick & Regina, Taylor Knox Band Sunday, June 23: Wes Davis Duo,
Naked Nation
Monday, June 24: Nate Clendenen,
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, June 25: Sean Loomis, Keri Anthony
Wednesday, June 26: Kevin Poole,
Bettenroo Duo
Thursday, June 27: Aaron Howell, Full Circle
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 21: Rick & Regina
Sunday, June 23: Chris Button
Wednesday, June 26: Sean Styles
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. in the Bay
Friday, June 21: Honey Extractor,
DJ Hook, Trilogy
Saturday, June 22: Opposite Directions,
DJ Groove, Crushing Day
Monday, June 24: Josh Christina, DJ RobCee, Nelly’s Echo
Wednesday, June 26: DJ Hector, Munk
Thursday, June 27: DJ Spinz
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 21: Kaleb Brown, DJ Wood
Saturday, June 22: Preferred Nomenclature
Mondays: Karaoke W/ DJ Wood
Tuesdays: DJ Casper
Wednesdays: DJ Wiz
Thursday, June 27: Paul Lewis Duo
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, June 21: Edjacated Phools
Saturday, June 22: Joint Operation
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, June 22: Chris Button/Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, June 23: Opposite Directions
Mondays: Blake Haley, DJ Billy T
Tuesdays: Dust N Bones
Wednesdays: DJ Billy T, Trivia w/DJ Bigler
Thursdays: Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’S
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 21: Dave Hawkins, Identity Crisis
Saturday, June 22: Dave Sherman
The Matthew Street Band
Sunday, June 23: Dale Teat, Kevin Poole
Monday, June 24: Dave Hawkins
Tuesday, June 25: Kevin Poole
Wednesday, June 26: Dave Sherman
Thursday, June 27: Andrew Robear
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971 • Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 21: Josh Pryor Duo
Saturday, June 22: Kaotic
Thursdays: Baltimore Bob
Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns
Higgins Crab House
410-289-2581 • 31st. St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: Blake Haley
Thursdays: Kaleb Brown
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, June 21: DJ Wax
Sunday, June 23: Classic Vibe
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600 • Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, June 21: Jack & T
Saturday, June 22: Slappy Hour
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, June 23: Joe Mama & Ginger
Wednesday, June 26: Chris Button
Thursday, June 27: Anthony Carmen
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, June 21: The Racket
Saturday, June 22: Saved By Zero
Sunday, June 23: Josh Christina
Wednesday, June 26: DJ Batman
Thursday, June 27: Jimmy Charles
Mad Fish
410-213-2525 • 12817 Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, June 21: Neal Hooks
Saturday, June 22: Sean Loomis, DJ BK
Sunday, June 23: Funk Shué
Wednesday, June 26: Jon Pheasant,
Karaoke w/Chuck Kelly
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891 • 8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, June 21: Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, June 22: City Painted Green
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953 • Between Caroline
& Talbot Streets On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, June 21 & 22: Surreal
Sunday & Monday, June 22 & 23:
JJ Billings Band
Tuesday & Wednesday, June 25 & 26, VJ Mazi
Thursday, June 20: Judas Priestess
Friday-Sunday, June 14-16: CK The DJ
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900 • 49th St.& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, June 21: DJ Bobby O, Jim Long Band,
Innasense, 9 Mile Roots, Steal The Sky,
Saturday, June 22: Cruz In De Bay,
Flowers For Taco, 9 Mile Roots, Lima Bean Riot,
Gypsy Wisdom
Sunday, June 23: Bobby O In De Bay,
Triple Rail Turn, Buddha Council,
The Event Horizon
Monday, June 24: Bobby On De Bay,
Full Circle, The Burnsiders, Shake 3X
Tuesday, June 25: Bobby On De Bay
Opposite Directions, Hirie,
Adwela & The Uprising
Wednesday, June 26: Bobby On De Bay,
Full Circle Duo, Adwela & The Uprising,
The Rockets
Thursday, June 27: DJ Bobby O,
The Freddie Long Band, Innasense,
Go Go Gadjet